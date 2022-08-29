The Global Accident Recorders Market Is Set To Expand At 7.3% CAGR Through 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Accident Recorders Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Accident Recorders Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Accident Recorders Market.

Market Players :

Delphi Technologies

Continental

Blackbox Guard

BlackVue

Garmin

Papgo

Spy Tec

Thinkware

Wicked HD

Valeo

Clarion

Eken

RoadHawk

Transcend

Old Shark

Key Segments Covered in Accident Recorders Industry Research

Accident Recorders Market by Product : Single Channel Accident Recorders Dual Channel Accident Recorders

Accident Recorders Market by Application : Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Accident Recorders Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Regional Analysis :

In 2022, North America is likely to account for 32.7% of the global market share.

According to injuryfacts.nsc.org, the number of miles traveled in the United States in April 2022 rose by 1.5% as compared to April 2021, but was still down 3.8% from 2019 (pre-pandemic norms). 3,460 deaths were predicted to occur by April 2022. This early projection shows a decrease of 11% from 2021 but an increase of 35% from 2020.

The automobile industry is actively involved in the installation of safety and preventative measures in vehicles due to growing rates of distracted driving.

Europe is expected to account for 27.6% of the global market share. Europe’s automobile market is expanding rapidly in terms of vehicle production.

The French government enacted European Regulation 2019/2144 (the “Regulation”), which specifies standards for the licensing of motor vehicles by Member State National Authorities, into law on April 14, 2021, by an Ordinance. By July 2022, all new cars sold in the European Union must contain an “Electronic Data Recorder,” as required by this regulation.

The European Union is following the example set by American regulators, where Event Data Recorders are required in all new cars and are already present in more than 90% of lightweight cars.

