Automotive Catalytic Converter Device Sales Are Expected To Increase At 7.8% CAGR By 2031

The detailed research report on the global Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market.

Market Players :

Benteler International AG

Tenneco Inc.

Faurecia SA

BASF Catalysts

Clean Diesel Technologies

Katcon

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

BOSAL

Jetex Exhausts Ltd

Sango Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Industry Research

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Material : Platinum Rhodium Palladium Others

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Product : Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converters Two-way Oxidation Catalytic Converters Three-way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converters

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Why are Three-way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converters Highly Demanded?

Based on products, the global automotive catalytic converter devices market is classified into diesel oxidation catalytic converters, two-way oxidation catalytic converters, and three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters.

Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters are gaining traction owing to their use of the reduction and oxidation catalysts to carry out three chemical transformations simultaneously.

Most places in the world utilize three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters as part of their automobile emission control systems. All automobile manufacturers are required by the strict emission regulations to incorporate three-way oxidation reduction catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles.

While the oxidation of unburned hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide produces carbon dioxide and water, the reduction of nitrogen oxide by Three-way oxidation-reduction catalytic converters eliminates the nitrogen and yields oxygen.

