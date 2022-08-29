The Global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market Is Anticipated To Reach Us$ 1.26 Billion By The End Of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Market.

Market Players:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Eastman Chemical Co.

ExxonMobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Ashland Inc.

INEOS AG

Huntsman

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Segments of Halogenated Solvent Cleaners Industry Research

By Product : Methylene Chloride Perchloroethylene Trichloroethylene

By End-use Industry : Paint & Coatings Printing Inks Cosmetics & Toiletries Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Regional Analysis:

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in North America currently accounts for a market share of 34.3% in the global industry landscape and stands at a valuation of US$ 312 million. Significant advancements in technology, adoption of these novel technologies in the chemical industry, and increasing industrialization in this region are expected to be major factors that influence the halogenated solvent cleaners market.

Asia Pacific halogenated solvent cleaners market is anticipated to emerge as a highly rewarding market for halogenated solvent cleaner suppliers owing to rapidly increasing industrial activity and supportive government initiatives to boost the same. India, China, Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to be the most prominent economies in this region throughout the forecast period.

The China halogenated solvent cleaners market accounts for a revenue total of US$ 47.3 million at present and holds a market share of 5.2%. Supportive government initiatives to promote the industrial sector and increasing construction activities in the country are expected to primarily drive halogenated solvent cleaners market potential through 2032.

The market for halogenated solvent cleaners in Europe accounts for a revenue of US$ 233.7 million and accounts for a notable market share of 25.7%. Increasing focus on sustainability and imposition of strict mandates to conserve the environment are expected to impede halogenated solvent cleaner shipments in this region over the forecast period.

