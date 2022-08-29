Consumption Of Non-GMO Flour Across The World Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.2% Between 2022 And 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Non-GMO Flour Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Non-GMO Flour Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

Request Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=650

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Non-GMO Flour Market.

Market Players:

Organic Valley

Hain Celestial

Amy’s kitchen

King Arthur Flours

Bob’s Red Mill

United Natural Foods

Chiquita Brands

Albert’s Organics

YMT Organic Farming

Eden Foods

Vert Living Natural Market

Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company

Shanghai Food

Ask an Analyst: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=650

Key Segments Covered in Non-GMO Flour Industry Research

Non-GMO Flour Market by Source : Wheat Rice Maize Barley Others

Non-GMO Flour Market by Application : Bakery Products & Confectionery Pasta & Noodles Non-Food Applications Others

Non-GMO Flour Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Buy Now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/650

Regional Analysis:

The North America non-GMO flour market is expected to be lucrative for non-GMO flour suppliers over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of veganism and rising demand for organic products.

Currently, sales of non-GMO flour in North America account for a valuation of US$ 16.51 billion and hold a market share of 25.7% in the global industry landscape.

Non-GMO flour market in Europe holds a revenue total of US$ 15.09 billion in 2022 and accounts for a market share of 23.5% in the global marketplace. Consumers in this region are shifting their preference toward non-GMO flour instead of GMO flour owing to increasing health consciousness.

High consumer spending potential and the presence of key non-GMO product suppliers in this region are other factors that drive market potential in Europe throughout the forecast period.

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.

Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.

24/7 availability of services.

Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.

Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

Read More Trending Reports of FactMR :

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates