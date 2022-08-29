Consumption Of Non-GMO Flour Across The World Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.2% Between 2022 And 2032

The detailed research report on the global Non-GMO Flour Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Non-GMO Flour Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Non-GMO Flour Market.

Market Players:

  • Organic Valley
  • Hain Celestial
  • Amy’s kitchen
  • King Arthur Flours
  • Bob’s Red Mill
  • United Natural Foods
  • Chiquita Brands
  • Albert’s Organics
  • YMT Organic Farming
  • Eden Foods
  • Vert Living Natural Market
  • Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company
  • Shanghai Food 

Key Segments Covered in Non-GMO Flour Industry Research

  • Non-GMO Flour Market by Source :
    • Wheat
    • Rice
    • Maize
    • Barley
    • Others
  • Non-GMO Flour Market by Application :
    • Bakery Products & Confectionery
    • Pasta & Noodles
    • Non-Food Applications
    • Others
  • Non-GMO Flour Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Regional Analysis:

The North America non-GMO flour market is expected to be lucrative for non-GMO flour suppliers over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of veganism and rising demand for organic products.

Currently, sales of non-GMO flour in North America account for a valuation of US$ 16.51 billion and hold a market share of 25.7% in the global industry landscape.

Non-GMO flour market in Europe holds a revenue total of US$ 15.09 billion in 2022 and accounts for a market share of 23.5% in the global marketplace. Consumers in this region are shifting their preference toward non-GMO flour instead of GMO flour owing to increasing health consciousness.

High consumer spending potential and the presence of key non-GMO product suppliers in this region are other factors that drive market potential in Europe throughout the forecast period.

