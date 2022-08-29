Automotive Garage Equipment Market Industry Growth, Revenue, Opportunity and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Garage Equipment report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive garage equipment is a broad term that can refer to a wide range of tools and machines used in auto shops and garages. Some common examples of automotive garage equipment include car lifts, jacks, and stands, tire changers, wheel balancers, and brake lathes. This equipment is used to perform a variety of tasks related to repairing and maintaining vehicles.

Key Trends

The automotive garage equipment market is constantly evolving in order to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry. The following are some key trends in automotive garage equipment technology:

1. Increased Use of Automation: Automation is increasingly being used in automotive garages in order to improve efficiency and accuracy. This includes the use of automated machines for tasks such as tire changing, wheel alignment, and engine diagnostics.

2. Improved Diagnostic Tools: Diagnostic tools are becoming more sophisticated, allowing mechanics to quickly and accurately identify problems with a vehicle. This is helping to reduce repair times and improve customer satisfaction.

3. Enhanced Safety Features: Safety is a key concern in any garage, and manufacturers are continuously working to improve the safety of their products. This includes features such as emergency stop buttons and sensors that prevent workers from being injured by moving machinery.

Market Segments

The automotive garage equipment market is segmented by vehicle, equipment, garage, and region. By equipment, the market is classified into lifting, body shop, and others. Based on vehicle, it is bifurcated into 2 wheeler, light vehicles, and heavy vehicles. On the basis of the garage, it is divided into OEM, franchisee, and independent. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global automotive garage equipment market includes players such as Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang Gmbh & Co. KG, Snap-on Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Forward Lift Company, VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH, Standard Tools and Equipment Co., Symach Srl, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, Samvit Garage Equipments, and others.

Key Drivers

The automotive garage equipment market is driven by a number of factors, including the need for improved efficiency and productivity in automotive repair and maintenance facilities, the need for compliance with environmental regulations, and the need for improved safety and security in automotive repair and maintenance facilities.

The automotive garage equipment market is also driven by the advancement of technology, which has led to the development of new and improved automotive garage equipment.

The automotive garage equipment market is also driven by the increasing demand for automotive repair and maintenance services from the automotive industry.

