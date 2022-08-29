(2022-2031) Phosphorus Pentasulfide Global Market Analysis And Forecast | Technologies, Demand, Growth, Research And Development

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Phosphorus pentasulfide (P2S5) is a chemical compound made up of two phosphorus atoms and five sulfur atoms. It is a white solid at room temperature, and has a pungent smell. It is insoluble in water, but is soluble in many organic solvents.

P2S5 is used in the manufacture of pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides. It is also used as a drying agent, and as a reagent in organic synthesis.

P2S5 is highly toxic, and exposure to it can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. Inhalation of P2S5 can also cause lung damage.

Market Segments

The phosphorus pentasulfide market report is bifurcated on the basis of form, application, end use, and region. On the basis of form, it is segmented into flakes, powder, and granules. Based on application, it is analyzed across lubricant additive, pesticide manufacturing, flotation agent manufacturing, and others. By end use, it is categorized into automotive, agriculture, mining, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The phosphorus pentasulfide market report includes players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical, American Elements, Fosfoquim SA, Premier Solutions, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Xingfa Group, ICL, and Chemtrade.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the phosphorus pentasulfide market are its use in the production of phosphorus trichloride, as a reagent in organic synthesis, and as a fire retardant. Phosphorus pentasulfide is used as a starting material in the production of phosphorus trichloride, which is used as a reagent in the manufacture of pesticides, herbicides, and flame retardants. It is also used as a reagent in organic synthesis, particularly in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and dyes. The demand for phosphorus pentasulfide is driven by the growth of the end-use industries.

