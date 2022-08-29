Potassium Formate Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Gelest Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Dynalene Inc., Addcon GmbH, Cabot Corporation

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Potassium Formate report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Potassium Formate market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Potassium formate is a white, water-soluble solid with the chemical formula KCHO2. It is the potassium salt of formic acid. Potassium formate is used as a de-icing agent and antifreeze. It is also used in the food industry as a preservative.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in potassium formate technology. One is the development of new and more efficient methods of production. This includes the use of more environmentally friendly processes and the development of more cost-effective methods. Another key trend is the use of potassium formate in a variety of new applications. This includes its use as a food additive, in cosmetics, and as a pharmaceutical ingredient.

Market Segmentation

The Potassium Formate Market is segmented by type, application, industry vertical, and region. By type, the market is classified into solid potassium formate and liquid potassium formate. By application, the market is divided into oil field, de-icing agent, drilling fluids and others. By industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, energy & power, agriculture and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Potassium Formate Market are Tetra Technologies Inc., ICL, Tomiyama Pure Chemicals Ltd., Gelest Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Dynalene Inc., Addcon GmbH, Cabot Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc. and Evonik Industries.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the potassium formate market are its low cost of production, wide range of applications, and increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific region.

Potassium formate is one of the most important inorganic salts, with a wide range of applications in various industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and agriculture. It is produced by the reaction of potassium hydroxide and formic acid. The low cost of production and wide range of applications make potassium formate an attractive choice for many industries.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for potassium formate, due to the increasing demand from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region. The region is expected to witness the highest growth in the potassium formate market during the forecast period.

