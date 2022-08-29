N – Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

NMP is a clear, colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is miscible with water and most organic solvents. NMP is used as a solvent in a variety of applications including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, inks and toners, and electronics. It is also used as an extraction solvent in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Key Trends

The key trends in N-methyl pyrrolidone (NMP) technology are miniaturization, portability, and user-friendliness. The NMP technology is becoming increasingly portable, with smaller and more compact devices that are easy to carry and use.

The trend is also towards more user-friendly devices, with simpler controls and easier-to-use interfaces. In addition, the trend is towards more affordable devices, as the cost of NMP technology continues to decline.

Market Segments

The N – Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is segmented by grade, application, and region. By grade, the market is divided into standard, electronics and pharmaceutical. Based on application, it is bifurcated into petrochemical processing, paints and coatings, industrial cleaners, electronics, agrochemicals, and pharmaceutical. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The N – Methyl Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market includes players such as BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Balaji Amines, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd. ,Zejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd. and Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the N-methyl pyrrolidone (NMP) market include its low cost, low toxicity, and high solvency. NMP is used as a solvent in a variety of industries, including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and inks and toners.

It is also used as a extraction solvent in the pharmaceutical industry. NMP is a colorless liquid with a low boiling point and a high flash point. It is miscible with water and has a high solvency power for a variety of organic and inorganic compounds. NMP is classified as a flammable liquid and should be stored in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area.

