Syringe Safety Shield System Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2031 | Covidien Plc, Retractable Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Terumo Corporation

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Syringe Safety Shield System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Syringe Safety Shield System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Syringe safety shield system is a safety device that is used to protect healthcare workers from being exposed to blood or other potentially infectious materials when using a syringe. The device consists of a shield that covers the needle and a guard that covers the plunger. The shield and guard are attached to the syringe barrel with a locking mechanism. When the syringe is not in use, the shield and guard are locked in place. When the syringe is needed, the healthcare worker unlocks the device and removes the shield and guard. After the syringe is used, the healthcare worker replaces the shield and guard and locks the device.

Request Sample Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24160

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in syringe safety shield system technology.

One is the development of new materials that are more resistant to punctures and allow for a more comfortable grip.

Another trend is the miniaturization of these devices, which allows for more precise dosing and less waste.

Additionally, there is a trend towards integration of these systems into other medical devices, such as IV catheters and blood collection devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the syringe safety shield system market are the rise in the number of needle stick injuries, the increasing adoption of safety syringes by healthcare facilities, and the growing awareness about the importance of needle safety.

Needle stick injuries are a major concern for healthcare workers, as they can lead to the transmission of bloodborne diseases. Safety syringes are designed to protect healthcare workers from needle stick injuries.

The growing awareness about the importance of needle safety is another key driver of the syringe safety shield system market. Needle safety is a major concern for healthcare workers, as needle stick injuries can lead to the transmission of bloodborne diseases.

Healthcare workers are increasingly aware of the importance of using safe syringes to protect themselves from needle stick injuries.

Market Segments

The syringe safety shield system market is segmented by technology, end-user, and region. By technology, the market is classified into retractable, and non-retractable. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into homecare, and hospitals. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The syringe safety shield system market includes players such as Covidien Plc, Retractable Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Terumo Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Smiths Medical, Sol-Millennium, Ultimed Inc., Axel Bio Corporation, and others.

Request For Customization : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24160

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/