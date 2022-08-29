Warehouse Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031 | Daifuku, Kardex, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Warehouse Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Warehouse Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A warehouse automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is a type of automated material handling system that is used in warehouses and distribution centers. These systems are designed to store and retrieve materials such as boxes, containers, and pallets. ASRS systems can be either conveyor-based or crane-based.

Conveyor-based ASRS systems use a series of conveyors to move materials to and from storage locations. These systems are typically used in high-volume warehouses and distribution centers. Crane-based ASRS systems use cranes to move materials to and from storage locations. These systems are typically used in low-volume warehouses and distribution centers.

Key Trends

The key trends in ASRS technology are:

1. Increased adoption of robotics: Robotics is playing an increasingly important role in ASRS systems, with many manufacturers now offering ASRS solutions that include robots.

2. Increased use of artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) is also being used more and more in ASRS systems, in order to improve the accuracy of these systems. AI can help to identify patterns in data that can be used to improve the efficiency of ASRS systems.

3. Increased focus on energy efficiency: ASRS systems are becoming more energy efficient, due to the increased use of energy-saving technologies such as LED lighting and variable frequency drives.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Warehouse Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market are the increasing labor costs, the need for improved inventory management, and the increasing demand for faster and more accurate order fulfillment.

ASRS systems can automate the storage and retrieval of products in a warehouse, which can improve efficiency and accuracy while reducing labor costs.

ASRS systems can also provide real-time inventory data, which can help managers improve inventory management and reduce stockouts.

The increasing demand for faster and more accurate order fulfillment is also driving the growth of the ASRS market. ASRS systems can help reduce order cycle times and improve order accuracy, which can improve customer satisfaction.

Market Segments

The warehouse automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented by type, function, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into auto stores, carousels, and others. Based on function, it is bifurcated into the assembly, distribution, kitting, and others. On the basis of the end-user, it is divided into aviation, automotive, chemicals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The warehouse automated storage and retrieval system market includes players such as Daifuku, Kardex, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, TGW Logistics, Kion, Kuka, Toyota Industries, Beumer, Mecalux, and others.

