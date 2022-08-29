GNSS CHip Market to Develop Rapidly by 2021-2031 | Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox Holding AG

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global GNSS CHip Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on GNSS CHip Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A GNSS chip is a specialized microprocessor that is designed to perform the complex calculations needed to receive and interpret signals from Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). GNSS chips are used in a variety of applications including automotive navigation, aviation, surveying, and mobile phones. GNSS chips typically contain a number of built-in algorithms that allow them to quickly and accurately determine the position, velocity, and time of a GNSS receiver.

Key Trends

The key trends in GNSS Chip technology are miniaturization, more channels, and more energy-efficient designs.

As the world becomes more and more connected, the demand for GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) increases. GNSS Chips are used in a variety of applications such as automotive, drones, mobile devices, and more. The trend is for GNSS Chips to become smaller and smaller so that they can be used in more applications. In addition, more channels are being added to GNSS Chips so that they can receive signals from more satellites. Finally, GNSS Chip manufacturers are working on making their chips more energy-efficient so that they can be used for longer periods of time without needing to be recharged.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the GNSS chip market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for navigation and positioning services is driving the need for GNSS chips.

Secondly, the development of new GNSS constellations, such as Galileo and BeiDou, is increasing the demand for GNSS chips.

Thirdly, the increasing accuracy requirements of GNSS applications is driving the need for GNSS chips. Finally, the increasing use of GNSS in mobile devices is driving the need for GNSS chips.

Market Segments

The GNSS Chip Market is segmented into device type, applications, end-user, and region. Based on device type, the market is smartphones, tablets & wearables, personal tracking devices, and low-power asset trackers. Based on applications, the market is divided into navigation, mapping, location-based services, surveying, telematics, timing & synchronization, and others. Based on end-use, the market is classified into automotive, aerospace & defense, maritime, rail, agriculture, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The GNSS Chip Market report includes players such as Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, MediaTek Inc., U-Blox Holding AG, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., and Navika Electronics.

