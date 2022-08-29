Industrial Margarine Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2021-2031 | Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands, Inc., EFKO Group

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Margarine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Margarine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial margarine is a type of margarine that is produced on an industrial scale. It is made from a variety of vegetable oils, such as palm oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil. Industrial margarine generally has a higher fat content than other types of margarine, and it is also usually cheaper to produce.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in industrial margarine technology.

One is the trend toward using more natural ingredients. This is in response to consumer demand for more natural and healthy products.

Another trend is the use of more plant-based oils in margarine. This is due to the health benefits of plant-based oils and the increasing availability of these oils.

Finally, there is a trend toward using more environmentally-friendly packaging for margarine. This is in response to consumer demand for more sustainable and environmentally-friendly products.

Key Drivers

The industrial margarine market is driven by the growing demand for processed and convenience foods. The increasing disposable incomes and the changing lifestyles of consumers are also key drivers of the market. The growing population and the increasing number of working women are also fuelling the demand for industrial margarine. The growing awareness of the health benefits of margarine is also a key driver of the market.

Market Segments

The Industrial Margarine Market is segmented by type, source, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into spreadable margarine, all-purpose industrial margarine, and butter blend. Based on source, it is bifurcated into animal source and plant source. On the basis of application, it is classified into bakery, spreads sauces and toppings, confectionery, convenience food, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Key Players

The Industrial Margarine Market includes players such as Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands, Inc., EFKO Group, Fuji Oil Europe, NMGK Group, Puratos, Richardson International Limited, Vandemoortele and Wilmar International Ltd.

