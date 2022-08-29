Kefir Market to Observe Strong Development by 2021-2031 | Biotiful Dairy Ltd., Danone, Fresh Made Dairy, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Maple Hill Creamery

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Kefir Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Kefir Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Kefir is a fermented milk drink that originated in the Caucasus mountains. It is made by adding kefir grains to milk, which then ferment and produce lactic acid. This gives kefir its characteristic tart taste. Kefir is a probiotic food, meaning it contains live bacteria that are beneficial for gut health. These bacteria can help to balance the natural flora in the intestine, and may help to prevent or treat conditions like diarrhea and inflammatory bowel disease. Kefir is also a good source of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12.

Request Sample Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24277

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Kefir technology include the use of novel fermentation processes, the development of new strains of Kefir, and the use of Kefir in functional foods and nutraceuticals.

The use of novel fermentation processes has led to the development of new strains of Kefir. These new strains have higher levels of beneficial bacteria, which can provide greater health benefits. In addition, the use of Kefir in functional foods and nutraceuticals has been shown to improve the overall health and well-being of consumers.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Kefir market are the rising health consciousness among consumers, the growing preference for probiotic-rich foods, and the increasing availability of Kefir products.

The rising health consciousness among consumers is the major driver of the Kefir market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of gut health and the role of probiotics in maintaining it. This is leading to the increased demand for probiotic-rich foods, such as Kefir.

The growing preference for probiotic-rich foods is another key driver of the Kefir market. Probiotics are live microorganisms that offer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. They help in balancing the gut microbiota and improving digestive health. Kefir is a rich source of probiotics and is becoming increasingly popular as a health food.

Market Segments

The Kefir Market is segmented by nature, product type, application, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is categorized inorganic and conventional. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into flavored and unflavored. By application, it is segregated by animal milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Kefir Market includes players such as Biotiful Dairy Ltd., Danone, Fresh Made Dairy, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Maple Hill Creamery, LLC., Nestlé S.A., Nourish Kefir, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Springfield Creamery, Inc. and Yeo Valley.

Request For Customization : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24277

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/