Oat Proteins Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2021-2031 | Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen, Lonza Group

Oat proteins are a type of protein found in oats. They are a source of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Oat proteins can be used to increase muscle mass, improve athletic performance, and reduce recovery time after exercise.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Oat Proteins technology:

1. The development of new, more efficient methods of extracting and purifying oat proteins.

2. The development of new, more efficient methods of manufacturing oat proteins.

3. The development of new, more efficient methods of using oat proteins.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Oat Proteins market are the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing demand for healthy and natural food products.

The health benefits of oat proteins, such as their high fiber content and their ability to lower cholesterol levels, are driving the demand for these products.

The growing popularity of plant-based diets is also driving the demand for oat proteins, as they are a good source of plant-based protein.

The rising popularity of sports and fitness activities is another factor driving the demand for oat proteins, as they are a good source of energy and help to build muscle mass.

Market Segments

The Oat Proteins Market is segmented by form, application and region. By form, the market is divided into isolate and concentrate. Based on application, it is bifurcated into food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Oat Proteins Market includes players such as Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen, Lonza Group, Oat Tech, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer AB, Provital Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD.

