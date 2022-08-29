Rice Seeds Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Rice Seeds Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Rice Seeds Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Rice seeds are the small, hard seeds of the rice plant. They are used to grow new rice plants. Rice seeds are very small, about the size of a grain of sand. They are dark brown or black in color. Rice seeds are usually planted in wet, muddy fields.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in rice seed market that are worth mentioning.

First, there has been an increase in the use of hybrid rice seeds. Hybrid rice seeds are created by cross-breeding two different varieties of rice. This results in a plant that is more disease resistant and has a higher yield than either of the parent plants.

Second, there has been a shift towards the use of organic rice seeds. This is in response to consumer demand for organic products. Organic rice seeds are grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

Finally, there has been an increase in the use of genetic engineering to create new varieties of rice seeds. This allows for the introduction of new traits, such as disease resistance, into existing varieties of rice.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the rice seeds market are the increasing population and the changing dietary habits. The population is growing at a rapid pace and dietary habits are changing due to the changing lifestyles.

The demand for rice is increasing due to the growing population and changing dietary habits.

The other drivers of the rice seeds market are government policies and technological advancements. Government policies are promoting the production of rice and technological advancements are making the production of rice more efficient.

Market Segments

The Rice Seeds Market is segmented by type, hybridization technique, treatment, and region. By type, the market is divided into open-pollinated varieties (OPV) and hybrid. Based on hybridization technique, it is bifurcated into two-line system and three-line system. On the basis of treatment, it is classified into treated and untreated. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Rice Seeds Market includes players such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Guard Rice Mills, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Maharastra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited (Mahyco), Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd. (NSL), Rallis India Limited, Rasi Seeds (P) Ltd. and SL Agritech Corporation.

