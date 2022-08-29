Power Liftgate Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Magna International, Stabilus GmbH, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Power Liftgate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Power Liftgate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A power liftgate is a feature that allows a vehicle’s tailgate or hatch to be opened and closed automatically. It can be opened and closed with the push of a button, and usually has a feature that allows it to be stopped in an open or closed position. Some power liftgates also have a height-adjustment feature that allows the user to set the height at which the tailgate will open or close.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Power Liftgate technology:

1. Increased use of sensors: Power Liftgates are increasingly using sensors to detect when an object is in the way of the door, making them safer and more convenient to use.

2. Improved battery life: Newer Power Liftgates have improved battery life, making them more convenient to use.

3. Improved motors: Newer Power Liftgates have improved motors, making them more powerful and efficient.

4. Increased use of wireless technology: Power Liftgates are increasingly using wireless technology to communicate with other devices, making them more convenient to use.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Power Liftgate market are the growing demand for crossovers and SUVs, the increasing preference for comfort and convenience features, and the stringent government regulations regarding fuel economy and emissions.

The growing demand for crossovers and SUVs is the major driver for the Power Liftgate market. Crossovers and SUVs are becoming increasingly popular due to their spacious interiors and higher ground clearance. Power liftgates are extremely convenient for loading and unloading cargo, and they are becoming a must-have feature for many consumers.

The increasing preference for comfort and convenience features is another key driver for the Power Liftgate market. Power liftgates make it easy to open and close the tailgate, even when your hands are full. This is a major advantage over manual liftgates, which can be difficult to operate.

Market Segmentation

The Power Liftgate Market is segmented by product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into automatic and semi-automatic. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Power Liftgate Market are Magna International, Stabilus GmbH, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co., Strattec Security Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., HI-LEX Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp., and Autoease Technology.

