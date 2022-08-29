CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Market 2021 : Demand, Industry Scenario and Major Players are Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A computer numerical control (CNC) machine is a type of computer-controlled machine tool that can perform a variety of complex machining operations, such as milling, routing, turning, and grinding. CNC machines are often used to produce high-precision parts, such as those used in the aerospace and medical industries.

CNC machines are controlled by a computer program that tells the machine what operations to perform and how to perform them. The program is typically written in a CNC programming language, which is a specialized form of computer code. CNC programs can be very complex, and can often take months to write.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in CNC machine technology. One is the increasing use of 3D printing technology to create prototypes and production parts. This technology is often used in conjunction with CNC machining to create complex parts with intricate designs.

Another trend is the increasing use of robotics in CNC machining. This allows for more complex parts to be produced with greater accuracy and efficiency. Additionally, robotics can help to improve safety in the workplace by reducing the need for human operators to be in close proximity to moving parts.

Finally, there is an increasing trend towards the use of cloud-based software to control CNC machines. This allows for greater flexibility and collaboration between different users and machines.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the CNC Machine market are the increasing demand for automation in various industries, the need for high precision and accuracy, and the decreasing cost of CNC machines.

The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of CNC machines and is expected to drive the market growth. The automotive industry is shifting its focus from mass production to personalized and customized products, which is increasing the demand for CNC machines.

The aerospace & defense industry is another major end-user of CNC machines. The increasing demand for aircrafts and spacecrafts is driving the growth of this market.

Market Segments

The CNC Machine market is segmented into machine tool type, industry vertical, and region. By machine tool type, the market is categorized into lathe, mills, routers, grinders, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, automobile, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial machinery, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The CNC Machine market report includes players such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.

