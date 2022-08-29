Automotive Grade Inductors Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Grade Inductors report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Grade Inductors market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive grade inductors are those that are specifically designed and manufactured for use in automotive applications. These inductors must meet strict quality and performance standards set by the automotive industry in order to be used in vehicles. Some of the most common automotive grade inductors are used in alternators, starter motors, and electronic ignition systems. These inductors must be able to withstand the high temperatures, vibration, and other extreme conditions found in automotive applications.

Market Segments

The automotive grade inductors market is segmented by type, sales channel, and region. By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars, mid-size, luxury, SUV, and others. Based on sales channel, it is bifurcated into OEM, and aftermarket. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global automotive grade inductors market includes players such as Mouser Electronics Inc., Laird Technologies, TDK Corporation, Abracon, TTI Inc., Avnet Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Bourns Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Viking Tech Corporation, and others.

Key Drivers

The automotive industry is facing a period of unprecedented change, with new technologies and business models disrupting traditional automotive value chains.

The key drivers of the automotive grade inductors market are the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the stringent emission norms, and the need for fuel efficiency.

The other key driver of the automotive grade inductors market is the stringent emission norms. The automotive industry is under pressure to reduce the emissions from vehicles.

