Paraffins Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | ExxonMobil Corp., Lubrizol Corp., Marcus Oil & Chemical, Sasol,  Hexion Specialty Chemicals

Global Paraffins report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Paraffins market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Paraffins are a group of organic compounds that are derived from petroleum. They are composed of a chain of hydrocarbon molecules, and are insoluble in water. Paraffins are used in a variety of applications, including as lubricants, waxes, and raw materials for the production of plastics and chemicals.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in paraffins technology. One is the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly processes for extracting and refining paraffins. Another is the development of new uses for paraffins, such as in the production of plastics and other materials. Finally, there is a trend towards the use of paraffins as a replacement for other fossil fuels, such as coal and oil.

Market Segmentation

The Paraffins Market is segmented by product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is classified into paraffin wax and liquid paraffin, kerosene, and petroleum jelly. By application, the market is bifurcated into cosmetics, personal care, paperboard and packaging, lubricants, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Paraffins Market are Blended Waxes Inc., Micro Powsers Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, ExxonMobil Corp., Lubrizol Corp., Marcus Oil & Chemical, Sasol, Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Hooland BV.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Paraffins market are the growing demand for light oils and the tightness in the global crude oil market. Paraffins are used in a wide range of products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel. They are also used as a feedstock for the production of chemicals, such as solvents, detergents, and plastics.

The demand for light oils has been growing due to the increasing use of fuels with higher octane levels. The tightness in the global crude oil market has led to higher prices for light oils, which has, in turn, increased the demand for paraffins.

