Card Printer Ribbons Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Demand and Future Analysis to 2031 | Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evolis S.A., Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd., HiTi Digital Inc.

A card printer ribbon is a consumable item used in conjunction with a card printer to produce printed identification cards, membership cards, gift cards, and other types of cards. The ribbon consists of a base material coated with a colorant (usually wax or resin) that is transferred to the cardstock during the printing process. The type of ribbon used will depend on the type of card printer and the desired print quality.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in card printer ribbons technology is the development of new materials that can be used to create more durable and long-lasting prints.

Additionally, there has been a trend towards the use of more environmentally friendly materials in the manufacturing of card printer ribbons, such as recycled plastics and soy-based inks.

Key Drivers

The major factors driving the market growth include the increasing demand for security features in government-issued identification documents and the growing adoption of cloud-based technology.

Government agencies across the globe are investing heavily in the development of secure identification documents such as passports and national identity cards.

The introduction of new features such as biometrics and holograms in these documents is driving the demand for card printer ribbons.

In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based technology is expected to boost the market growth as these systems require less maintenance and are easier to operate.

Market Segments

The card printer ribbons market is segmented by product, printing, end-use, and region. By product, the market is classified into color cards, and monochrome cards. Based on printing, it is bifurcated into single-sided cards, and dual-sided cards. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into banking, government, IT, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global card printer ribbons market includes players such as Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evolis S.A., Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd., HiTi Digital Inc., Matica Technologies AG, Entrust Datacard Corporation, IDP Corp Ltd, Magicard Ltd, AlphaCard, NBS Technologies Inc., and others.

