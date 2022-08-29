Power Transformer Market Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2031 | CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, TBEA Co. Ltd.

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Power Transformer Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Power Transformer Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A power transformer is a device that transforms high-voltage, low-current electricity into low-voltage, high-current electricity, or vice versa. The transformer is the key component in an electrical power system that increases or decreases the voltage of alternating current (AC).

Key Trends

The key trends in Power Transformer technology are:

1. Increasing use of computer-aided design and manufacturing: This has led to increased accuracy and efficiency in the design and manufacture of power transformers.

2. Increased use of alternative materials: This has led to the use of alternative materials in the construction of power transformers, such as ferrites, nanomaterials and other novel materials.

3. Increased use of advanced cooling methods: This has led to the use of advanced cooling methods, such as forced-air cooling and liquid-cooled transformers, in order to improve the efficiency of power transformers.

4. Increased use of advanced diagnostics and monitoring: This has led to the use of advanced diagnostics and monitoring methods, such as infrared thermography and online monitoring, in order to improve the reliability of power transformers.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the power transformer market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for electricity. This is especially true in developing countries where economic growth is driving the demand for power. Another key driver is the need to upgrade or replace aging infrastructure. This is particularly true in developed countries where the power grid is aging and in need of significant investment.

Another driver of the power transformer market is the increasing use of renewable energy sources. Solar and wind power are becoming increasingly important sources of electricity, and power transformers are needed to connect these sources to the grid.

Market Segments

The Power Transformer Market is segmented by product type, insulation, end-use, and region. By product type, the market is divided into core and shell. Based on insulation, it is bifurcated into dry and wet. On the basis of end-use, it is classified into residential & commercial, utilities, and industrial. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Power Transformer Market includes players such as CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, TBEA Co. Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and General Electric Company.

