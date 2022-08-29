Proanthocyanidins Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Proanthocyanidins Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Proanthocyanidins Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Proanthocyanidins are a type of flavonoid, which are plant-based compounds that have a variety of health benefits. They are found in a wide range of foods, including grapes, berries, and chocolate. Proanthocyanidins are believed to promote health by scavenging free radicals, reducing inflammation, and boosting the immune system. Some studies have also shown that proanthocyanidins may help to prevent cancer and heart disease.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Proanthocyanidins technology include the development of new extraction methods, the use of more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, and the exploration of new applications for this class of compounds.

In terms of extraction methods, new techniques such as supercritical fluid extraction and microwave-assisted extraction are being developed in order to improve the efficiency of proanthocyanidin extraction from plant sources. In terms of manufacturing processes, green chemistry principles are being applied in order to develop more environmentally friendly methods for proanthocyanidin synthesis. Finally, new applications for proanthocyanidins are being explored, such as their use as food additives, cosmetics ingredients, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of proanthocyanidins market are:

1. Increasing demand for natural and organic food and beverage products: Proanthocyanidins are naturally occurring compounds found in fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods. They are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Consumers are increasingly interested in food and beverage products that contain natural and organic ingredients, and proanthocyanidins are seen as a healthy and safe alternative to synthetic additives.

2. Growing popularity of functional foods and beverages: Functional foods and beverages are those that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Proanthocyanidins are often added to these products because of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Rising concerns about the side effects of synthetic additives: Many synthetic additives used in food and beverage products have been linked to health problems such as cancer, birth defects, and developmental disorders. As a result, consumers are increasingly interested in natural and organic alternatives, such as proanthocyanidins.

4. Increasing awareness of the health benefits of proanthocyanidins: Proanthocyanidins are known to offer a range of health benefits, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, and improving cognitive function. As more consumers become aware of these benefits, they are likely to demand proanthocyanidin-containing products.

Market Segmentation

The Proanthocyanidins Market is segmented by source, form, sales channel, and region. Based on source, the global market is bifurcated into berries, grapes and others. The report also segments the market on the basis of form mainly powder and tablet. By sales channel, the market is studied across offline channels and online channels. Furthermore, it includes revenue generated from the sales of proanthocyanidins across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Proanthocyanidins Market are Artemis International, Eevia Health, Enomark Biotech, Fruit d’Or, Givaudan International SA, Indena S.p.A, Natac, Nexira, Botaniex Inc. and Now Foods.

