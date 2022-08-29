Rice Syrup Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Rice Syrup Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Rice Syrup Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Rice syrup is a sweetener made from rice that is popular in Asia. It is made by boiling rice in water and then straining it to remove the solids. The resulting liquid is then boiled again to evaporate the water and create a syrup. Rice syrup is similar in sweetness to honey and can be used in a variety of recipes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in rice syrup technology. One is the development of new strains of rice that are higher in amylose content. This is important because amylose is the main component of starch, and starch is what is used to make rice syrup. The higher the amylose content, the more starch that can be extracted from the rice, and the more rice syrup that can be produced.

Another trend is the development of new methods for extracting starch from rice. This is important because it can increase the efficiency of rice syrup production and reduce the cost.

Finally, there is a trend towards producing organic rice syrup. This is important because it is a more environmentally friendly option and is becoming more popular with consumers.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the rice syrup market. First, as a natural sweetener, rice syrup is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. Additionally, rice syrup is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of food and beverage applications. Finally, rice syrup is relatively inexpensive compared to other sweeteners on the market.

The health consciousness of consumers is one of the key drivers of the rice syrup market. Rice syrup is a natural sweetener that is lower in calories and carbohydrates than sugar. Additionally, rice syrup does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for diabetics.

The versatility of rice syrup is another key driver of the market. Rice syrup can be used in a variety of food and beverage applications, including baking, brewing, and candy making. Additionally, rice syrup can be used as a replacement for honey, molasses, and corn syrup.

Finally, rice syrup is relatively inexpensive compared to other sweeteners on the market. For example, rice syrup is typically half the price of honey. This makes rice syrup an attractive option for food and beverage manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The Rice Syrup Market is segmented by rice type, nature, application, and region. By rice type, the market is divided into white and brown. By nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By application, the market is divided into bakery & confectionery, beverages, desserts & dairy, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Rice Syrup Market are Axiom Foods, Inc., Malt Products Corporation, California Natural Products, Cargill, Incorporated, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Habib Rice Products Ltd., Lundberg, Meurens Natural, Windmill Organics Ltd., and Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

