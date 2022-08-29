Superconductors Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Superconductors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Superconductors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A superconductor is a material that can conduct electricity with zero resistance. This means that when a current is applied to a superconductor, it will flow forever without losing any energy. Superconductors are made from materials that have been cooled to extremely low temperatures, typically near absolute zero. The first superconductor was discovered in 1911 by Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in superconductors technology include the development of high-temperature superconductors, the use of superconductors in energy storage, and the use of superconductors in transportation.

High-temperature superconductors (HTS) are a type of superconductor that can operate at temperatures above the traditional limit of around 20 Kelvin. HTS materials are typically made from copper oxide or iron-based compounds. HTS superconductors are used in a variety of applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-speed electrical power transmission.

The use of superconductors in energy storage is a relatively new development. Superconductors can be used to store large amounts of energy in a small space. This energy can then be released quickly when needed. Superconductors could potentially be used in a variety of energy storage applications, including grid-scale energy storage and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the superconductors market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient products, the need for miniaturization of electronic devices, and the growing adoption of superconductors in the healthcare sector.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient products is one of the major drivers of the superconductors market. Superconductors are highly efficient in carrying electrical current with zero resistance, which helps in reducing energy losses. This is expected to fuel the demand for superconductors from the power sector.

The need for miniaturization of electronic devices is another driver of the superconductors market. Superconductors can be used to create smaller and more efficient electronic devices. This is expected to fuel the demand for superconductors from the consumer electronics sector.

Market Segments

The superconductors market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, product, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into low temperature superconductors and high temperature superconductors. Based on product, it is analyzed across magnets, cables, transformers, and others. By application, it is categorized into energy, electronics, medical, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The superconductors market report includes players such as ABB Ltd., Advanced Magnet Lab Inc., Alstom, American Magnetics Inc., ASG Superconductors Spa, Babcock Noell GmbH, Cryoelectra GmbH, Cryomagnetics Inc., Cryoton Ltd., and D-Wave Systems Inc.

