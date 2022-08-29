Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Is projected To Witness Immense Growth, Registering Nearly 14% CAGR Through The 2021-2031

A recent study by Fact.MR reveals that the global market for hybrid electric vehicles is likely to witness a stupendous CAGR of around 14% by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Short-term projections indicate that the market is poised to reach US$ 29 Bn by 2021. This monumental growth is attributable to changing market dynamics such as the inclusion of high-power algorithms.

Fact.MR opines that the advent of new-age algorithms will further propel the market landscape of hybrid electric vehicles by enhancing their fuel efficiency as they spread their wings in emerging markets. These algorithms will enable manufacturers to improve upon the energy management system and regulate the fuel consumption and considerably reduce CO2 emissions.

Highly nuanced algorithms will help to calculate the energy consumption of hybrid vehicles in an efficient and cost-effective manner thus fueling the growth of the hybrid electric vehicles market.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the hybrid electric vehicles market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering hybrid electric vehicles.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the hybrid electric vehicles market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the hybrid electric vehicles market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. They are also acquiring start-ups working on technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

For instance,

In April 2021, Ford Motor Company launched Mustang Mach-E SUV which has comfortably outfitted interior, seamless technology, and impressive range. This model is home to one truly iconic design paired with luxurious materials and standard driver-assist technologies like Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0.

In July 2021, TotalEnergies signed a contract with Bolloré Group for the acquisition of ‘Blue Charge’. Upon the approval of the relevant authorities, TotalEnergies will manage and operate the largest electric vehicle charging network in Singapore, with more than 1,500 charge points installed in the city-state.

This urban charging network represents around 85% of the charge points currently under operation in Singapore, access to electric vehicles owners as well as to the carsharing solution BlueSG.

Key Segments Covered In:

Power Source : Stored Electricity HEVs On-Board Electric Generator HEVs

Powertrain : Series Hybrid Electric Vehicles Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Vehicle : Hybrid Electric Passenger Cars Commercial Hybrid Electric Vehicles Hybrid Electric Two Wheelers Other HEVs (Golf Cart, etc.)



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Hybrid Electric Vehicles and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Hybrid Electric Vehicles and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Hybrid Electric Vehicles Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Systems: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

