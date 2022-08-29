Pour Point Depressants Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Pour Point Depressants Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pour Point Depressants Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pour point depressants are additives that are used to lower the pour point of a fuel. Pour point is the temperature at which a liquid will flow. Pour point depressants work by reducing the size of the wax crystals that form in a fuel at low temperatures. This allows the fuel to flow at lower temperatures.

Key Trends

Pour point depressants are used in a variety of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas industries. Pour point depressants are added to lubricants, fuels, and hydraulic fluids in order to improve their performance and extend their operating temperature range.

Pour point depressants are typically added to a liquid as an aqueous solution or as a concentrated solution in an organic solvent. The addition of a pour point depressant typically increases the viscosity of the treated liquid.

Pour point depressants are typically added to a liquid prior to use. However, some pour point depressants can be added after the liquid has been placed in service.

The use of pour point depressants can improve the performance of a lubricant, fuel, or hydraulic fluid by extending its operating temperature range. Pour point depressants can also improve the flow properties of a liquid, making it easier to pump and handle.

Key Drivers

Pour point depressants (PPDs) are additives used to lower the temperature at which a liquid starts to flow, or conversely, the temperature at which a wax crystal melts and disappears. In other words, PPDs are used to prevent wax crystals from forming in fuels and lubricants at low temperatures.

One of the key drivers of the pour point depressants market is the stringent government regulations regarding the pour point of fuels and lubricants. For instance, the European Union has set the pour point limit for automotive diesel fuel at -15Â°C.

Another driver of the pour point depressants market is the growing demand for pour point depressants from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China and India. This is due to the growing automotive and industrial sectors in these countries.

The pour point depressants market is also driven by the growing demand for bio-based pour point depressants. Bio-based pour point depressants are made from renewable resources, such as vegetable oils, and are therefore more environmentally friendly than traditional petroleum-based pour point depressants.

Market Segmentation

The Pour Point Depressants Market is segmented by type, method, application, and region. Based on chemical type, the market is divided into ethylene vinyl-acetate (EVA), styrene esters, poly alkyl methacrylates (PAMA), phthalic acid esters, and others. Based on method, it is bifurcated into surface adsorption and co-crystallization. By end-use industry, it is classified into industrial, automotive, marine, aviation, and oil & gas. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Pour Point Depressants Market are Croda International Plc, Afton Chemical, Clariant, The Lubrizol Corporation, Dew Speciality Chemicals (P) Ltd, Goodway Chemicals PVT. LTD., Thermax, Goodway Chemicals Private Limited, Addtech Petroleum Corporation LTD. and The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical.

