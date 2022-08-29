Piroctone Olamine Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Piroctone Olamine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Piroctone Olamine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Piroctone olamine is an antifungal and antibacterial agent. It is used to treat dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and pityriasis Versicolor. Piroctone olamine works by inhibiting the growth of fungi and bacteria.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Piroctone Olamine technology are:

-Piroctone Olamine is increasingly being used as an alternative to traditional preservatives such as formaldehyde and quaternary ammonium compounds.

-Piroctone Olamine is effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

-Piroctone Olamine is non-toxic and does not cause irritation.

-Piroctone Olamine is compatible with a wide range of materials, including plastics, rubbers, and textiles.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the piroctone olamine market are its anti-dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis properties. It is also used as a preservative in a variety of cosmetics and personal care products. Piroctone olamine is effective against a broad range of microorganisms, making it a popular choice as a preservative in many industries. The cosmetics industry is a major user of piroctone olamine, as it is an effective preservative in a wide variety of products, including shampoos, conditioners, hair dyes, and other hair care products. The personal care industry is also a significant user of piroctone olamine, as it is used in a variety of products, including deodorants, antiperspirants, and body lotions. In addition, piroctone olamine is used in a variety of industrial applications, such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Market Segments

The piroctone olamine market bifurcated on the basis of purity, application, and region. On the basis of purity, it is segmented into ≥ 99% and < 99%. By application, it is analyzed across hair care, cosmetics, deodorants, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The piroctone olamine market report includes players such as Clariant AG,, Lonza Group, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Kumar Organic Product Limited, Somu Group, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Spec Chem Industry Inc., JSN Chemicals Ltd., and Junwee Chemical Co.,Ltd.

