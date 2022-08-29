Basalt Fiber Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032

Global Basalt Fiber Market by Category

By Product Type : Roving Chopped Strands Fabric Mesh and Grids Others

By Usage : Composites Non-Composites

By End Use Industry : Building and construction Automotive Aerospace and defense Ship Building Wind Energy Sport Accessories and others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

