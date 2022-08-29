Chickpeas Market To Register A Stout Growth By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global chickpeas market is expected to experience above-average growth by reaching US$ 17.8 Bn and registering a positive CAGR of 5.7% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Owing to the various health benefits, nutrients, and proteins, chickpeas are being consumed on a large scale across the globe.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of chickpeas surged at a CAGR of 4.3%. Sales further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, attributed to the increasing shift in dietary patterns of consumers, exhibiting greater interest in consuming plant-based foods. A reduction of over 70% infection rate was observed amongst people who consumed plant based diets, according to a popular study,

People are using chickpeas in a variety of dishes to add texture and flavour. Chickpeas are also being offered to animals to fulfil their energy and protein requirements. Furthermore, direct consumption of chickpeas and canned chickpeas is propelling demand for chickpeas. Due to all these factors, chickpeas are expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

Chickpeas Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the chickpeas market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering chickpeas.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the chickpeas market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the chickpeas market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Competitors Covered In Chickpeas Market:

The Wimmera Grain Co., Pty Ltd, Bean Growers Australia Limited, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc., Indraprasth Foods Ltd, OLEGA S.A., Sanwa Pty. Ltd., Alberta Pulse Growers Commission, and Mast Qalander Traders are prominent chickpeas market players.

The Wimmera Grain Co offers a variety of chickpeas such as Desi, Kabuli Almaz, Kabuli Genesis 90s and 79s type. The company is focusing on dedicating a website store that would make online ordering easy. The website is expected to go live soon.

Bean Growers Australia Limited offers chickpeas that are large and light in colour. In addition, the company offers chickpeas that are jumbo and medium in size.

