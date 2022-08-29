Gas Spring Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years

Newly-released gas spring industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.4% in 2021, to total 417,000 units. Demand for standard gas springs displayed growth of 4.4% to total 117,000 units, while demand for lockable gas springs was up 5.7% to 155,900 units.

Key Points Covered in Gas Spring Industry Survey: Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Springs and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gas Spring market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Gas Spring

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Gas Spring, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Gas Spring Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

· Product

Gas Springs Lockable Gas Springs Standard Gas Springs Dampers Hydraulic Gas Spring Dampers Friction Gas Spring Dampers



· Maximum Force

Below 250 N Gas Springs 251 – 500 N Gas Springs 501 – 750 N Gas Springs 751 – 1000 N Gas Springs Above 1000 N Gas Springs



· Mounting Orientation

Horizontal Gas Springs Vertical Gas Springs Vertical Rod Up Gas Springs Vertical Rod Down Gas Springs Custom Orientation



· Maximum Stroke Length

<75 mm Gas Springs 76 – 150 mm Gas Springs 151 – 300 mm Gas Springs 301 – 450 mm Gas Springs >450 mm Gas Springs



· Sales Channel

OEM Sales of Gas Springs Aftermarket Sales of Gas Springs



· Application

Gas Springs for Automotive Gas Springs for Aerospace, Marine & Rail Gas Springs for Home and Office Equipment Gas Springs for Industrial Machinery & Automation Gas Springs for Healthcare Others



Competitive Landscape

ADB SAFEGATE, Stabilus GmbH, Beijer Alma, Barnes Group, Suspa GmbH, BANSBACH EASYLIFT, Camloc, Dadco, Special Springs, DICTATOR Technik GmbH, Pascal Engineering, Tecapres, and Showa Corporation are identified as key players manufacturing gas springs.

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to increase penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include new product launches, collaborations and partnerships with prominent players in automotive, healthcare and aerospace industry, acquisitions of emerging players, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

In 2020, TECAPRES has been named as a supplier of gas springs for Renault Automotive. TECAPRES has been striving to achieve the highest standards of quality and service demanded by the automotive industry. This supplier agreement would boost the sales of TECAPRES and provide substantial growth in the market share.

In 2019, Stabilus, a global leader in gas springs, damping systems, and electromechanical drives for motion control, has acquired General Aerospace GmbH (‘General Aerospace’), a well-known provider of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry. This advancement would harness the gas spring business development in aerospace industry.

In 2018, Industrial Gas Springs Group Holdings Limited, a recognised designer, maker, and supplier of customised gas springs, was acquired by Barnes Group Inc., a multinational distributor of highly engineered goods and differentiated industrial technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for gas springs is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2031.

Demand for gas springs in healthcare is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 860 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 9.7% over the next ten years.

The aftermarket segment for gas springs is projected to exhibit a high growth rate of around 10.5% CAGR, while OEMs, under sales channel, of are projected to add 2.6X value by 2031.

The market in South Asia is set to surge at 11% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2031, owing to increasing population & urbanization and increased volume of industrial machinery and automation.

By maximum force, 750-1000 N gas springs are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing use in healthcare and furniture, and development of electric vehicles with advanced automated systems. The 750-1000 N segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

“Rapid urbanisation, increasing ageing population, and desire for comfort are lending impetus to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

