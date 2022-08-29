Dry Cooler Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2032

Dry cooler is an air-cooled device, which is utilized to remove excess heat from the system. Water is most preferably circulated through the cold media of the dry cooler, where the heat exchanger with the surrounding air cools the media. Exhaust fans are utilized to force the air through the dry cooler. So as to maintain a highly efficient process, a 5 Kelvin temperature difference is recommended between the cooling air and the medium. A dry cooler is often used in industries where heat removal is highly necessary, such as, process cooling or re-cooling.

The major players in the global Dry Cooler market are: Modine Manufacturing Company, Dry Coolers Inc., ConServ Building Services, LLC, Colmac Coil Manufacturing, Inc., Motivair Corporation, Aquatech S.r.l., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Baltimore Aircoil International nv, Carrier Corporation, Thermax, Refteco Srl, ThermoKey S.p.A., Guntner U.S. LLC, Swegon Group AB, Vertiv Group Corp., EVAPCO, Inc.

Based on the product type, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

‘V’ type

Horizontal Type

Based on the cooling capacity, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Upto 50 kW

50 kW – 100 kW

100 kW – 500 kW

Above 500 kW

Based on the end-use sector, the global dry cooler market is segmented as:

Steel

Refinery & petrochemicals

Rubber

Information & Technology

Textiles

Power industry

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC countries

This study especially analyzes the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Dry Cooler, covering supply chain analysis, assessing the impact on the growth rate of the Dry Cooler market size in several scenarios and the actions to be taken by Dry Cooler’s businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

– To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dry Cooler Market.

-Provide information on factors affecting the growth of the market. To analyze the Dry Cooler Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Gate Five force analysis, etc.

-Provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments for four major geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

-Provide country level market analysis relative to current market size and future prospects.

– To provide country level market analysis for the segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

-Provide a strategic profile of the major market players, by deeply analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dry Cooler Market.

