STS (Ship-to-Shore) Cranes Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR during the Forecast 2022-2032 | Fact.MR

Ship-to-shore cranes are widely used in port terminals for loading and unloading the containers from vessels to port or from port to vessels. The ship-to-shore cranes are also called container cranes. Unlike other cranes, instead of a hook, the ship-to-shore cranes are equipped with a tool called a spreader with which it handles the shifting of containers. To provide efficient, secure, and fast transfer of container cargo the adoption of ship-to-shore cranes by port terminals is growing significantly and this growing adoption is providing a boost to the growth of the ship-to-shore cranes market.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the STS (Ship-to-Shore) Cranes market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the STS (Ship-to-Shore) Cranes market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the STS (Ship-to-Shore) Cranes market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The STS (Ship-to-Shore) Cranes Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

Liebherr

Hyundai Samho

Cargotec

Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding

Konecranes

Kalmarglobal

Baltkran

SANY Heavy Industry

Terex

ZPMC

Kuenz

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Based on outreach, the global ship-to-shore cranes market is segmented as: Less than 40 meters 41 – 50 meters 51 – 60 meters More than 60 meters



Based on power supply, the global ship-to-shore cranes market is segmented as: Diesel Electric Hybrid



Based on loading capacity, the global ship-to-shore cranes market is segmented as: 65 to 80 ton 81 to 120 ton More than 120 ton



Based on applications, the global ship-to-shore cranes market is segmented as: Sea and River Transportation Quay Transportation



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

