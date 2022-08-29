Smart Lock Market will grow at an impressive 16% CAGR to touch the US$ 19 Bn mark through 2032

A recently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global smart lock market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 19 Bn. This surge is attributed to the ever increasing demand for robust security solutions- both in commercial as well as residential settings. Hence, clients are opting for smart locking systems.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry surged at an impressive CAGR of 15%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects remained largely optimistic. The imposition of lockdowns and stay-at-home directives prompted end users to beef up their existing security systems to prevent possible incidences of break-ins and thefts.

Countries across the world are leveraging advancement in infrastructural technology such as smart surveillance, enhanced sensors, and mobile control of security systems. Market players are heavily investing in research and development of smarts locks to increase convenience and enhance security.

Smart Lock Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Smart Lock market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Smart Lock market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Smart Lock supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Smart Lock , including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Smart Lock, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Smart Lock: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Smart Lock demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Smart Lock. As per the study, the demand for Smart Lock will grow through 2029.

Smart Lock historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Smart Lock consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Smart Lock Market Segmentations:

By Type Deadbolt Smart Locks Lever Handle Smart Locks Smart Padlocks Other Smart Locks

By Application Smart Locks for Residential Applications Smart Locks for Hospitality Industry Enterprise Smart Locks Smart Locks for Critical Infrastructure Other Smart Locks Applications



