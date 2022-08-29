Baking Mixes Market Are Expected To Generate Over US$ 2.7 Bn in sales By End 2031

The worldwide baking mixes market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Demand is being primarily spurred, given the high incidence of bread and other bakery products consumption in recent years. Furthermore, sales of health boosting baking mixes will be especially prominent.

During the historical period (2016-2020), sales of baking mixes experienced a steady incline, clocking a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 5.4 Bn. The market experienced a Y-o-Y increase of 3.9% in 2021 over 2020. Sales further spiked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as the popularity of home baking surged manifold. Numerous retail outlets selling baking mixes experienced a 60% rise in product sales, especially in South Asia.

Future market demand is reliant on the ever widening popularity of gluten-free bakery products. Studies suggest that worldwide incidence of celiac disease, or gluten intolerance affects between 0.5% and 1% of the general population. This rate is the highest across Asia, at 1.8%. Hence, manufacturers are introducing mixes which either have low or no gluten in them.

Baking Mixes Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the baking mixes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering baking mixes.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the baking mixes market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the baking mixes market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the baking mixes industry are focused on product innovation and development. Large food corporations with R&D facilities are working hard to create a new range of baking mixes. This comprises baking mixes that fulfill dietary needs, new-age consumer eating habits, decreased sugar content, non-dairy, and zero rising agents.

In October 2021, Cargill Inc. introduced its SimPure 92260 soluble rice flour, exhibiting similar taste, texture and functionality as maltodextrin, an ingredient commonly used as a bulking agent and flavor carrier, rendering it suitable for applications in reduced-sugar bakery products, snacks, cereals & bars, powdered beverages and convenience foods

Likewise, in January 2021, General Mills Inc. debuted 5 new bakery products in its Betty Crocker brand. These include the New Dunkaroos Frosting, Reese’s Pieces Surprise Cupcake Kit, the Hershey’s Kisses Blossom Cookie Kit, Giant Cookie Kit and Lemon Cookie Mix respectively

