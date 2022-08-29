Garlic Market is likely to experience a CAGR exceeding 5% during the 2021-2031 forecast period

According to a recent study by Fact.MR, the global garlic market is expected to experience over 5% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the study, a valuation of US$ 32 Bn has been projected for the market by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. In the short-run, by 2022, expected revenue for the market is US$ 19.2 Bn.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, market demand for garlic surged at a CAGR of around 4%, closing in at around US$ 19 Bn by 2020. Sales accelerated amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as documented health benefits, mostly attributed to strengthening immunity against the virus, have acquired center stage. Moreover, the pandemic imposed lockdowns provided consumers the opportunity to experiment with different cuisines requiring garlic as the primary ingredient.

Manufacturers are also producing garlic in various forms such as paste, powder, oil, etc. to make it easy to use and to also balance the flavor. Increasing consumption of black garlic, attributed to the presence of greater quantities of essential vitamins and minerals, has generated substantial growth opportunities across several regions.

Garlic Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Garlic market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Garlic market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Garlic supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Garlic, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Garlic, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Garlic’ production has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Garlic market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Smart Lock : the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Garlic demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Garlic. As per the study, the demand for Garlic will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Garlic. As per the study, the demand for Garlic will grow through 2029. Garlic historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Garlic consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Garlic Market Segmentations:

Product Type Hard Neck Garlic Soft Neck Garlic

Form Fresh Garlic Dehydrated Garlic Frozen Garlic Preserved/Canned Garlic

Application Garlic for Culinary Applications Garlic for Soups, Sauces and Dressings Garlic for Snacks & Convenience Foods Garlic for Bakery Products Garlic for Fast Food Restaurant Chains Garlic for Meat & Poultry Products Garlic for Other Applications



