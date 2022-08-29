Increasing number of automotive manufacturers are using plastics in the car. This trend of using plastic is also increasing as it helps in reducing the weight of the car. Hence, automotive addictive manufacturers are producing anti-scratch additives that can be used for interior and exterior applications. Manufacturers are also significantly investing in order to increase the speed and reduce production time involved in additive manufacturing. Meanwhile, additive manufacturers are also trying to produce new additives that can provide protection against scratch by reducing the friction. Increasing popularity of panoramic roofs in vehicles is also resulting in the heat and high UV light damaging the interior of a vehicle, hence light stabilizers are being provided to protect vehicle against UV rays. Using different materials for additive manufacturing can also open up possibilities for new design and for development of innovative end-products.

According to the report compiled by Fact.MR, the global automotive additives market is expected to witness steady growth. The market is projected to increase to 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Owing to the requirement of right stabilization for the exterior of a vehicle such as rocker panels, tailgates, bumpers, due to long-term exposure to sunlight and heat, there has been an increase in the use of plastic additives. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering new automotive additives that can offer long-term scratch resistance. Below insights show how the global automotive additives market will perform in the next five years.

Automotive Additives Market Segmentations:

By Plastic Additives : Plasticizers Anti-Scratch Stabilizers Antioxidants Others

By Polymer Type : Polypropylene (PP) Polyurethane (PUR) Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

By Application : Exterior Interior Under the Hood Electronics & Electrical

By Vehicle Type : Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



