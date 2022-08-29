Medical Beds Market to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% and be valued at around US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031

Revenue generated from medical bed sales in 2020 totaled a net worth of US$ 3.8 Bn, which is expected to rise by a further US$ 1.7 Bn over the course of the next ten years. The aforementioned data is analyzed in a recently updated industry survey by Fact.MR, a market research, and competitive intelligence provider. Analysts at Fact.MR also predict the market to progress at a steady CAGR of 3.7% through 2031.

Hospitalization saw an immense boost with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this majorly influenced demand for medical beds across the globe. Medical beds are an essential aspect of treatment of any patient as they provide comfort, safety, inflection control, and aid in risk management.

Demand for medical beds from hospitals is prominent, but popularity of homecare services is expected to substantially increase over the decade, and this would create a new demand pocket for medical beds. Increasing geriatric population, rising medical emergencies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors that are driving demand for medical beds across geographies.

Medical Beds Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Medical Beds market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Medical Beds market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Medical Beds supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Medical Beds, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Medical Beds, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of Medical Beds has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Medical Beds: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Medical Beds demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medical Beds. As per the study, the demand for Medical Beds will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Medical Beds. As per the study, the demand for Medical Beds will grow through 2032. Medical Beds historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Medical Beds consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Medical Beds Market Segmentations:

By Product Type: Electric Medical Beds Semi-Electric Medical Beds Manual Medical Beds

By End User: Hospitals ASCs Other Facilities

By Application: Intensive Care Beds Non-intensive Care Beds

By Usage: Acute Care Beds Psychiatric Care Beds Long-term Care Beds Bariatric Beds Others



