Dried Spices Market to retain popularity, registering a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of dried spices to surpass US$ 8.6 Bn by registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the assessment period 2021-2031. Availability of dried spices in various forms such as granules and fine powder along with their medicinal properties are positively influencing the sales of dried spices.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the global sales of dried spices expanded at a CAGR of 4%. Although many industries witnessed growth prospects dipping in the initial quarters of the pandemic, the dried spices industry observed increasing demand due to its immunity-boosting qualities. In addition, consumption of dried spices in everyday dishes is further augmenting the demand for the same.

Furthermore, presence of regional and international market players is playing a key role in adding market value to the dried spices industry. Companies are focusing on offering a variety of dried spices in different quantities and packaged forms. This, in turn, is expected to augment the demand for dried spices in the forthcoming forecast period.

Dried Spices Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the dried spices market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering dried spices.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the dried spices market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the dried spices market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players of dried spices industry are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Synthite Industries Ltd, McCormick & Company, Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Dohler GmbH, Takasago International Corp, Olam International Limited, Firmenich SA, Ajinomoto Co., Inc and Robertet SA.

In March 2021, McCormick & Company, Inc announced that they are restoring retail store shelves with their products. Due to the pandemic in 2020, the company offered products which were popular and in demand from customers. Due to work stations gaining normalcy, the company reached at a ‘halfway point’ in restoring spices

In December 2018, Kerry Group announced an agreement to acquire two seasonings companies- Ariake USA, the North American Division of Ariake Japan Co., and Southeastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business, enhancing the company’s authentic taste and clean label portfolio

Key Segments Covered

Product Pepper Paprika Cardamom Cloves Turmeric Cumin Nutmeg Ginger Cinnamon Other Dried Spices

Nature Conventional Dried Spices Organic Dried Spices

Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Speciality Stores Department Stores Online Stores Other Sales Channels

Form Powdered Dried Spices Granule Dried Spices Whole Dried Spices



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Dried Spices Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Dried Spices and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Dried Spices and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Dried Spices Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact.MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Dried Spices Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Dried Spices Systems: The Fact.MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

