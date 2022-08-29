According to Fact.MR, the global food service packaging market will expand at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2031, surpassing US$ 97 Bn in revenue at the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Manufacturers are increasingly capitalizing on recyclable packaging trends to acquire a competitive edge in the forthcoming decade.

Historically, the market surged at above 5% CAGR, reaching over US$ 54 Bn by 2020. Growth was further accelerated with the advent of COVID-19. Mandatory quarantines issued by governments to contain infection spread led to an uptick in online ready-to-eat foodstuffs deliveries, providing a major nudge to the market.

Food Services Packaging is used in various applications such as foodservice outlets, bakeries, takeaway meals, on-the-go breakfast, institutional food services, online food ordering, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, and other applications.

Platforms for online food ordering have increased the demand for food packaging materials in the food service packaging industry. In light of increasing awareness that plastics are damaging the environment, paper is increasingly being used as an alternative to plastic in the packaging industry.

Food Service Packaging Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Food Service Packaging market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Food Service Packaging market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Food Service Packaging supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Food Service Packaging, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing Food Service Packaging have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the global Food Service Packaging domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Food Service Packaging: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Food Service Packaging demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Food Service Packaging. As per the study, the demand for Food Service Packaging will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Food Service Packaging. As per the study, the demand for Food Service Packaging will grow through 2029. Food Service Packaging historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Food Service Packaging consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Food Service Packaging Market Segmentations:

Product type Food Service Packaging for Plates Food Service Packaging for Shallow Trays Food Service Packaging for Cups Food Service Packaging for Bowls Food Service Packaging for Bottles Food Service Packaging for Cans Food Service Packaging for Single Serve Portion Packs Food Service Packaging for Clamshell Containers (Hinge Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Two Piece Containers (Separate Lid Containers) Food Service Packaging for Others (Foil, Paper and Pouches)

Packing Material Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET, PETE, PETG or polyester) Food Service Packaging Material High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Food Service Packaging Material Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Food Service Packaging Material Polypropylene (PP) Food Service Packaging Material Polystyrene (PS) Food Service Packaging Material Aluminum Food Service Packaging Material Clay Coated Cardboard Food Service Packaging Material Molded Fiber Food Service Packaging Material

Application Type Packaging for Foodservice Outlets Food Service Packaging for Bakery Products Food Service Packaging for Takeaway Meals Food Service Packaging for On-the-Go Breakfast Food Service Packaging for Institutional Food Services Food Service Packaging for Online Food Ordering Food Service Packaging for Dairy Products Food Service Packaging for Alcoholic Beverages Food Service Packaging for Ready to Drink Beverages Food Service Packaging for Other Applications

Fabrication Type Thermoforming-based Food Service Packaging Die Cutting-based Food Service Packaging Injection Molding-based Food Service Packaging



