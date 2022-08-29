Rising Demand From Consumers To Push Sales of Sodium Sulphite Market : Fact.MR

The global sodium sulphite market has witnessed a slow CAGR of 1.1% over the past half-decade. During these years, a major portion of sodium sulphite sales were concentrated in the paper & pulp Industry, with a market share of up to 35%, owing to its utilisation as a dissolving agent in the semi-chemical & acid sulphite pulping process.

The water treatment industry is anticipated to hold a sustainable share of nearly 20% of the sodium sulphite market, attributed to the recycling of waste water and other water systems. Along with its use in the paper and water treatment industry, sodium sulphite is also used as a scavenger in high pressure & medium pressure steam boilers to prevent uncertain functioning, such as caustic embrittlement.

Regional Outlook of Sodium Sulphite Market

East Asia and South Asia are dominating regions and account for a majority of the sodium sulphite market share amongst all the prominent regions. Europe has been observed as the most stable market, owing to the production of technical & purity grade that is widely used in various industries, as a result of well-developed production technology in countries such as Germany, Belgium, etc.

However, the United States Food and Drug Association department has banned the product as a preservative, which is set to decline overall demand in the region of North America. Meanwhile, MEA & Latin America are involved in innovation for sodium sulphite to be utilised in multiple ways, such as in oil refineries, pharmaceuticals, etc., owing to the rising demand for sodium sulphite as a reducing agent from chemical industries.

Sodium Sulphite Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global sodium sulphite market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, application, end use, and region.

Grade

Industrial

Food

Application

Dissolving Agents

De-chlorinating Agents

Preservatives

Oxygen Scavengers

Photographic Films

Chemical Intermediates

End Use

Pulp & Paper Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The Sodium Sulphite market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Sodium Sulphite market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

COVID-19 Impact on Sodium Sulphite Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected production due to imposed lockdowns and disturbances in demand-supply. The present coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on the market in FY2020. Force majeure of the production units of sodium sulphite across regions is set to hurt the stance of the global market. However, reopening of paper and pulp industries across regions, post lifting up of lockdowns, will spike demand back to the normal state. Normal growth of the market is expected to be observed from mid-2021 onwards.

