Whey Protein Concentrate Market To Witness Rise In Revenues During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The vendors involved within the global whey protein concentrate market offer whey protein concentrate with 50% – 80% ready to use protein concentration with several flavors such as French vanilla and deluxe chocolate. Other vendors offer highly concentrated (90%) whey protein to be used as an ingredient in other food substances and medicines.

The nutritional industry such as medical & clinical nutrition, infant nutrition and sports nutrition and goods markets such as animal feed and food, are driving the development in the global whey protein concentrate market. Whey protein concentrates are at par with dietary supplements due to its versatile nature and wide range of application possibilities as an ingredient.

Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global whey protein concentrate market has been provided in the form of a table in the report. FactMR’s study on the global whey protein concentrate market offers information that is divided into 5 important segments namely: Composition, form, nature, end use and region.

Composition WPC – 35

WPC – 80 Form Powder

Cream Nature Organic

Conventional End Use Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others (Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition, etc.) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

The Market Will Significantly Surge with the Advent of Sports and Nutritional Products”

FactMR opines that whey protein concentrate used for sports nutrition will account for over 70% of the market share. Whey protein concentrate with 80% of protein concentration is being used extensively for sports nutritional products. Food multinationals are continuous searching for ways to produce or source whey protein concentrate that is economical, easily available, and can be administered to food products to improve the overall quality.

Whey protein concentrate is lab-tested to determine its microbial count and nutritional profile after which the finished product is packed at a GMP, HACCP, and ISO certified production facility to be moved to other businesses. As whey protein concentrate rapidly digests in the body, its fast absorption and nutritional benefits have made food companies pay a large sum over it. Whey protein concentrate has also been found to improve, enhance texture, color, stabilize dry mixes, offer higher shelf-life, and improve the quality of processed meat and dairy products, bakery products, beverages, and snacks.

