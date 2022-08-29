A recently revamped study published by Fact.MR expects the baseball equipment market to flourish at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 1,898.19 Mn by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period. Increased participation in baseball events by netizens worldwide is heightening growth prospects for baseball equipment in recent years.

From 2017 to 2021, sales of baseball equipment registered a CAGR of 5%. Prospects dwindled significantly during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in 2020. Imposition of a global lockdown to prevent further infection spread led to cancellation of all major baseball events, along with restrictions on outdoor sporting activity. This led to declining footfalls in stores to purchase baseball equipment.

Eventually, as 2021 arrived, speeding vaccination drives and reducing infection intensity permitted a resumption of all sporting activity. This led to a restoration of demand for baseball equipment. Future growth prospects are reliant on manufacturers seeking to forge sponsorship contracts with leading agencies in order to widen their product outreach.

Baseball Equipment Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Baseball Bats Baseball Helmets Baseball Equipment Bag Baseball Gloves Baseball Accessories

By Sales Channel Baseball Equipment Sales via Independent Sports Outlets Baseball Equipment Sales via Franchised Sports Outlets Baseball Equipment Sales via Modern Trade Channels Baseball Equipment Sales via Direct to Customer Brand Outlets Baseball Equipment Sales via Direct to Customer Online Channels Baseball Equipment Sales via Direct to Customer Institutional Channels Baseball Equipment Sales via Third Party Online Channels

By Buyer Type Individual Baseball Equipment Institutional Baseball Equipment Promotional Baseball Equipment



