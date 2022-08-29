Fracking Fluids and Chemicals Market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period 2020-2030

Rising popularity of horizontal and directional wells is anticipated to drive fracking fluids and chemicals market, according to a recent report published by Fact.MR. Horizontal drilling requires large amount of fracking fluids and chemicals, thus proving a key stimulant to growth registered in the market.

Horizontal drilling has been creating prospects for the expansion of the oil and gas industry with increased focus on shale and tight sands reservoirs. Also, horizontal drilling has lesser impact on environment compared to vertical drilling which is another key factor favoring market for fracking fluids and chemicals.

Horizontal and directional wells hold the largest share in the market owing to increasing number of horizontally drilled wells, especially in countries such as the U.S., Canada, China, and Russia.

This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, thus acting as a major driver of global fracking fluids and chemicals market.

Fracking Fluids and Chemicals – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Fracking Fluids and Chemicals evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Fracking Fluids and Chemicals are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Fracking Fluids and Chemicals, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Fracking fluid and chemicals manufacturing companies are investing in research and development activities in order to discover ecofriendly alternatives. Partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures are some of the strategies adopted by players in the market to increase penetration.

Major players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to sustain in the market which is highly competitive. They also are integrating their operations so that they can be involved in the entire value chain.

For instance, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP introduced feedstock and commenced operations of a new ethane cracker at its Cedar Bayou facility in Baytown, Texas in 2018. At peak production, the unit will produce 1.5 million metric tons/3.3 billion lbs. per year.

Also, DuPont and Dow Chemicals Company, an American multinational chemical firm entered into an agreement, by merging the stocks. This strategy was intended to focus on expansion of agriculture, specialty chemicals and material science businesses through a series of tax efficient deals.

Some of the key fracking fluid & chemicals market players include Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Ashland, Weatherford International and Halliburton, BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Albemarle, Clariant, AkzoNobel, Calfrac Well Services, FTS International, Dow Chemical Company, EOG Resources, Dupont and Pioneer Natural Resources.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Fracking Fluids and Chemicals: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Fracking Fluids and Chemicals demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Fracking Fluids and Chemicals. As per the study, the demand for Fracking Fluids and Chemicals will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Fracking Fluids and Chemicals. As per the study, the demand for Fracking Fluids and Chemicals will grow through 2030. Fracking Fluids and Chemicals historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Fracking Fluids and Chemicals consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Fracking Fluids and Chemicals Segmentations:

Function Type

Biocides

Corrosion Inhibitors

Friction Reducers

Gelling Agents

Scale Dissolvers

Cross-Linkers

Others

Fluid Type

Water-based

Oil-based

Foam-based

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

