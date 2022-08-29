Pea Fiber Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Pea fiber market study is a detailed market intellect on key revenue progression factors, challenges, industry trends, and opportunities, which will eventually influence the growth of pea fiber market. The report primarily conveys a summary of the pea fiber market, considering present and upcoming pea fiber market industry scenarios, to reveal striking sides relating to the acceptance of pea fiber market across prominent regional markets.

Global Pea Fibers Market: Scope of the Report

The global pea fibers market report by Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats to the expansion of the global pea fibers market. A detailed segmental analysis, based on product type, source, application, grade and regions has been provided in the report.

A thorough understanding of the potential of the worldwide pea fibres market may be gained from regional examination of supply chains, corporate operations, and market value. Additionally, there is a separate section on market structure. The section offers a thorough study of the major market players and their expansion plans for the pea fibres market.

Pea fiber market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of pea fiber market on the basis of type, source, application, and grade across 6 regions.

Type Inner Fiber

Outer Fiber Source Organic

Conventional Application Bakery

Vegan Meat Substitute

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Animal Foods

Other Application Grade Food Grade

Feed Grade Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Pea Fiber Market Manufacturers’ Insights

The pea fiber market is partially fragmented with top players accounting for nearly 60% of the market. Established players in the market are focusing on the acquisition of smaller companies. Moreover, the top players of the pea fiber market are focusing on strengthening their position in the market by expanding their processing capacities. Since 2018, COSUCRA has invested nearly US $103 Mn. in its pea processing plant and is focusing on raising revenue by nearly 50% by 2024. With an investment of nearly US $65 Mn in 2019, the company is opening its second facility in Europe. Similarly in 2019, Cargill Inc., invested nearly US $75 Mn. in its joint venture with PURIS to double the production capacity of the plant.

Key Takeaways of the Pea Fiber Market

According to Fact.MR, animal feed is the leading application for pea fiber and is expected to continue along the high growth trajectory over the following decade

Organic pea fiber is estimated to be predominantly used in food sector, as an additive in premium organic food

Pea fiber is also used in vegan food products and is the perfect fiber of choice for products directed at lactose-intolerant consumers

Fact.MR notes that pea fiber with non-GMO and HACCP certifications are highly sought after by end-use industries to ensure regulatory compliance

Canada is the world’s largest producer of pea. Moreover, North America has a high density of vegans, making it a highly lucrative market for pea fiber, especially for inner hull pea fiber

Russia is projected to emerge as the largest producer of pea in the not-so-distant future. This, along with the high density of food manufacturers and propensity of the populace towards adopting all natural food products, positions it as a high growth market towards the latter half of the market.

