Market For Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market To Record Heightened Sales During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are the leading end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market, as these companies constantly strive to increase the exclusivity to their portfolios. Collectively, these end users are projected to account for 53% of the market share by 2025. However, a shift from in-house R&D towards outsourced services is augmenting the importance of contract research organisations as end users in the bioengineered protein drugs market.

As these organisations are relied upon more for drug discovery, bioengineered protein drugs will become more popular as a means of enhancing their efficacy. Additionally, governments in developed nations have provided financial aid to lower mortality rates, which is anticipated to enhance the path for bioengineered protein therapies to enter the market. Although the market’s overall growth is impressive, a Fact.MR analysis predicts that the introduction of generic medications will hinder the market’s expansion for products made with bioengineered proteins.

Key Highlights of Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

• Market participants in bioengineered protein therapeutics continue to focus on cancer patients as their target market. During the projection period, use of bioengineered protein therapeutics for treatment is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of about 7%. (2020-2025). Additionally, a surge in these treatments’ sales is anticipated, perhaps driven by people who have been diagnosed with infectious disorders.

• Patients are reluctant to employ bioengineered protein medications due to the high costs and limited shelf lives associated with them. Additionally, throughout the projected period, the market for bioengineered protein medications is anticipated to experience a decline in revenue due to the growing development of biosimilar products, which are 20% less expensive than branded pharmaceuticals.

• Due to convenience and ease, people favour taking medications orally more than other delivery methods. However, due to gastric acid produced in the stomach, bioengineered protein medications are challenging to administer in an oral formulation, which may lower their acceptance rate.

A subject matter expert at Fact.MR opines, “The healthcare industry is experiencing a shift from curative care towards preventive care, which is projected to create more sales prospects for bioengineered protein vaccines over therapeutic proteins.”

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market – Assessment of Key Segments

Authors of this comprehensive study have classified the market into key segments for an in-depth study of the bioengineered protein drugs market. Categorisation of the bioengineered protein drugs market is based on drug type, disease, end user, and region.

This detailed study also offers information about the incremental opportunity present in the bioengineered protein drugs market during the forecast period. Key segments considered while studying the bioengineered protein drugs market include:

Drug Type Therapeutic Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines Disease Cancer

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Haematopoiesis

CVD

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others End User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs Research Institutes Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Revenue of the bioengineered protein drugs market has been evaluated in terms of US$ Mn for the period of 2020 to 2025. In addition to this, compound annual growth rate has been calculated for all key segments for the forecast period of 2020-2025, considering 2019 as the base year.

Prominent Players Rely on Generic Drugs and Strong Distribution Network

The top three companies—F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson—account for over 60% of the market for bioengineered protein therapeutics globally. These players’ main focus is on creating branded medications to combat various rare diseases. Blockbuster medications developed expressly for the treatment of cancer, like Avastin, Rituxan, and Herceptin, account for a sizeable portion of F.Hoffmann-La Roche’s revenue. A second major competitor, AbbVie, enjoys a commanding position in the market for bioengineered protein medications thanks to the success of its flagship medicine, Humira, which is widely regarded as a breakthrough medication for the treatment of a variety of ailments and disorders.

In contrast to the focus of leading players on the development of branded drugs, prominent and emerging players strive to ace the market race through generic formulations. Also, they take measured actions towards strengthening their distribution network to increase the accessibility of their products.

Find More Valuable Insights on Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global bioengineered protein drugs market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the bioengineered protein drugs market on the basis of drug type (monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic protein, and vaccines), disease (cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, infectious disease, haematopoiesis, CVD, neurodegenerative, and others), and end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and research institutes), across five major regions.

