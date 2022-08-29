Aluminum Foil Packaging is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 4%, reaching US$ 55 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period

Newly published Fact.MR data establishes that the aluminum foil packaging market is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 4%, reaching US$ 55 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. According to the study, aluminum foil packaging revenues will expand 1.5x during the aforementioned forecast period. An effective alternative to plastic-based packaging coupled with robust structural properties is driving market growth.

Based on the historical performance of the market, sales of aluminum foil packaging products expanded at under 4% CAGR, clocking a valuation exceeding US$ 35 Bn by 2020. Extensive sales of essential products, including pharmaceutical products and packaged food products sustained demand amidst the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aluminum foil’s thermal conductivity makes it a popular commodity in the market. Aluminum foil is economical, environmentally, and socially beneficial for packaging. Despite its ability to be infinitely recycled, aluminum maintains its quality over time. Due to aluminum’s non-reactive properties and aesthetic appeal, aluminum packaging provides optimal protection to packaged products, as well as assisting in branding to its premium appeal.

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Segmentations:

Product Aluminum Foil Wraps Aluminum Pouches Aluminum Blisters Aluminum Containers Other Aluminum Foil Packaging Products

End User Aluminum Foil Packaging for Food & Beverage Aluminum Foil Packaging for Tobacco Industry Aluminum Foil Packaging for Pharmaceuticals Aluminum Foil Packaging for Cosmetics Aluminum Foil Packaging for Others



