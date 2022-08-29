High Voltage Electric Heaters Market Expected To Create An Absolute $ Opportunity Of US$ 5.5 Bn By 2030

The automotive and aerospace industry has experienced increasing demand in developing countries such as China. Furthermore, mounting demand for customized products as per application requirement by numerous OEMs will drive the demand for high voltage electric heaters in the coming years. Advancements in the automotive industry and development of numerous concepts such as smart cars, connected cars, and electric cars will drive the high voltage electric heater market.

Mounting demand for electric vehicles and increasing concerns regarding the environment with respect to the emission of gases will facilitate the growth of the global high voltage electric heater market, which is set to expand eight times its current size over the next ten years. Coolant heaters are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.4 Bn over 2020-2030.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market – Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the high voltage electric heater market offers 10-year forecast for 2020-2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the high voltage electric heater market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of high voltage electric heaters. The study also provides dynamics that are expected to influence the future status of the high voltage electric heater market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the high voltage electric heater market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Regional Expansion

Prominent players in the high voltage electric heater market include BorgWarner Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Webasto SE, Mahle GmbH, Worry Corporation, On Semiconductor, DBK David + Baader GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. These key players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing their presence in regional and well as the global market. They are also focusing on product innovation and capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for associated application usage.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the high voltage electric heater market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, vehicle technology, vehicle, maximum heating capacity, and region.

Type

Air Heaters

Coolant Heaters

Vehicle Technology

BEV

PHEV

HEV

Vehicle

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Maximum Heating Capacity

Up to 4 kW

4-7 kW

Above 7 kW

Region

China

France

Germany

Japan

South Korea

UK

US

Rest of the World

