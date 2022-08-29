Polythiols Market Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace During The Forecast 2019 – 2029

The polythiols market is forecast to witness a lower single digit growth rate in the coming years, as indicated by a recent intelligence study of Fact.MR. The report opines that polythiols sales will be sustained by continued demand for epoxy curing agents and expansion of end-use industries.

Polythiols have been the key thio chemicals with wide applicability in animal feed sector, oil & gas industry, and paints & coatings industry. However, application of polythiols in curing of epoxy resins and chain transfer reactions will remain key contributors to revenue growth of the polythiols market. Sealants currently account for over 45% of demand for polythiols and will remain the key consumer category in polythiols market.

Accounting for over 2/5th of the global polythiols market revenues, East Asia continues to be a lucrative market for stakeholders. Expansion of construction, automotive, and semiconductor industries across the region, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea, is likely to establish a firm base for sustained adoption of polythiols within the region. While China and India have been high growth markets for construction industry, the smart city initiatives further point to a relatively optimistic outlook of polythiols in the forthcoming years.

Market Competitors:

According to Fact.MR study, the polythiols market is witnessing passive growth owing to the limited number of active players in the industry and the availability of better alternatives.

The polythiols market is led by two key players Arkema SA and Toray Industries Inc., and they collectively command nearly. Other market players, including BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LP collectively hold nearly 30% to 35% share, whereas unorganized and small players account for the rest of miniscule share.

Polythiols Market Segmentations:

· Source

Synthetic Polythiols Natural Polythiols



· Application

Adhesives Sealants Coatings



· End-use industry

Automotive & transportation Consumer goods Building & construction Electronics and electrical Aerospace Others



· Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



