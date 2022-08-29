Fluff Pulp Market Is Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2032

Fluff pulp application in the production of absorbent core products such as baby diapers, adult diapers, and feminine hygiene products has increased over the past decade, and these same application are projected to drive fluff pulp demand over the forecast period as well. Projections are that, rise in awareness towards the use of sanitary napkins and other feminine hygiene products.

Fluff pulp sales are anticipated to account for nearly 10% of the global pulp market by 2032. Consumption of fluff pulp at the global level stood at around 7,730 kilotons in 2021, accounting for 13% of total pulp consumption and in terms of volume.

Worldwide fluff pulp market is estimated at US$ 8.8 billion in 2022, with global fluff pulp sales forecasted to cross US$ 16.7 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032.

Government and international organizations in Africa such as the UNICEF and WHO can be seen actively involved in spreading awareness among young girls regarding the importance of feminine hygiene products. Attributed to this, various NGOs in Africa have set up their own sanitary napkin production centers in order to provide products at cheaper rates.

Moreover, FMCG giants such as P&G and Kimberly Clark are investing in African countries to install sanitary napkin manufacturing units in order to narrow down the demand-supply gap. All this bodes well for the demand for fluff pulp in the years ahead.

Key Segments of Fluff Pulp Industry:

By Source:

• Loblolly Pine

• Slash Pine

• By Grade:

• Untreated

• Bleached

• Unbleached

• Treated

By Application:

• Absorbent Core Products

• Baby Diapers

• Adult Diapers

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Sanitary Napkins

• Panty Liners

• Under Pads

• Breast Pads

• Wet Wipes

• Others

By Region:

• North America Fluff Pulp Market

• Latin America Fluff Pulp Market

• Europe Fluff Pulp Market

• East Asia Fluff Pulp Market

• South Asia & Oceania Fluff Pulp Market

• Middle East & Africa Fluff Pulp Market

Drivers and Risks Analysis in 5G Services Market:

The global Fluff Pulp Market is characterized by several leading factors, with each factor playing a crucial role in the growth of the industry. The growing demand for products coupled with easy availability of the same has helped the industry flourish across the globe.

Top Market Players Covered By Fluff Pulp Industry:

• UPM

• Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA

• Daio Paper

• Domtar

• FUJIAN XINGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

• GP Cellulose

• International Paper

• Klabin SA

• OASN Ltd.

• Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.,

• Resolute Forest Products Inc.,

• Suzano SA

• WestRock Company.

• Stora Enso

