Global Titanium-Sapphire Lasers market revenue is expected to total US$ 1.4 Bn by 2021, with fiber lasers likely to capture over 2/5th of total revenue. By application, micromachining is poised to register maximum growth, at 14% CAGR. Overall, the Titanium-Sapphire Lasers industry is slated to be valued at US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period, mushrooming 3.7x.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3464

Historical performance reveals that demand for Titanium-Sapphire Laserss accelerated at over 10% value CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Sales were largely sustained by extensive applications in the electronics & semiconductor industry, given the highly mushrooming scope of the consumer electronics sector.

As the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the entire world, the global industrial and manufacturing sector experienced massive demand-supply disruptions, especially during the first two quarters of 2020. Global FDI flows were forecast to fall by as high as 40%, being valued at below US$ 1 trillion in 2020, concluded a report published by the UN Conference on Trade & Development. This negatively impacted sales of Titanium-Sapphire Laserss during that timeframe.

As lockdown restrictions were lifted since Q4 2020, attributed to speedy vaccination campaigns, growth prospected exhibited a gradual resurgence. The UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) expects global output to reach 7.7% by 2021-end. This will provide a lucrative opportunity for Titanium-Sapphire Lasers providers in the long run, expected to clock an impressive 14% CAGR until 2031.

Key Segments Covered

Type

• Ultrafast Titanium-Sapphire Lasers

• Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers

• Ultrafast Fiber Lasers

• Ultrafast Mode-Locked Dye Lasers

• Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode Lasers

Other Ultrafast Laser Types

• Pulse Duration

• Picosecond Ultrafast Lasers

• Femtosecond Ultrafast Lasers

End Use

• Ultrafast Lasers for Consumer Electronics

• Ultrafast Lasers for Healthcare & Life Science

• Ultrafast Lasers for Automotive

• Ultrafast Lasers for Aerospace and Defense

• Ultrafast Lasers for Industrial Uses

• Ultrafast Lasers for Research & Academics

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3464

Application

• Ultrafast Lasers for Micromachining

• Flat Panel Display Manufacturing

• Thin Film Micromachining

• Two-photon Polymerization

• Precision Micromachining

• Others

Ultrafast Lasers for Medical Applications

• Medical Device Fabrication

• Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing

• Laser Eye Surgery

• Others

Ultrafast Lasers for Bio-Imaging

• Multiphoton Microscopy

• Multimodal Imaging

• Others

Ultrafast Lasers for Scientific Research

• Multi-dimensional Spectroscopy

• THz Spectroscopy

• Coherent Control

• High Harmonic Generation, EUV

• Others

Key Companies Profiled

• Amplitude Laser Group

• Coherent Inc.

• EKSPLA

• JDS Uniphase Corporation (VIAVI Solutions)

• Jenoptik AG

• Laser Quantum (Novanta Technologies UK Limited)

• MKS Instruments Inc.

• NKT Photonics A/S

• IPG Photonics

• TRUMPF Laser GmbH + Co. KG

• Lumentum Holdings Inc.

• Toptica Photonics Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Titanium-Sapphire Lasers providers are leveraging such expansion strategies as introducing new technologically enhanced lasers for specific end use industries, expanding their virtual footprint and forging collaborative and acquisition agreements with other manufacturers.

• EKSPLA, a developer of solid-state lasers, laser systems, and optoelectronics for fundamental research and industrial applications, unveiled the FemtoLux green, a lightweight femtosecond fiber laser, in February 2019. This Titanium-Sapphire Lasers delivers 1.5 W at 515 nm or 3 W at 1030 nm of average power and up to 3 µJ femtosecond pulse energy

• In May 2021, Coherent Inc. announced the introduction of a new website aimed at strengthening existing customer relationships and forging new ones. This revamped websites includes new tabs detailing customer success stories, a new resources center, a direct link to its product catalogue, and improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3464

Flourishing Automotive Industry to Generate Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Demand in the U.S?

The significant presence of key competitors in U.S. is assisting the expansion of the Titanium-Sapphire Lasers industry, which accounts for around 21% of the total market share. Furthermore, the sector is predicted to rise as a consequence of growing improvements in materials and laser settings, which promise to open up a wide range of new applications.

According to Fact.MR, the U.S is expected to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.1 Bn during the projection year. A key driver of growth in the country is the country’s growing automobile industry. As vehicle ownership continues to rise, automotive manufacturers are incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies to speed up production processes.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

• Industrial Curtains Market : https://www.factmr.com/report/industrial-curtains-market

• X-Ray Lithography Equipment Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/x-ray-lithography-equipment-market

• Workbench Tanks Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/workbench-tanks-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com